LSU Baseball Adds Commitment From No. 3 Left-Handed Pitcher For Class Of 2027

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU baseball’s already loaded 2027 class just grew a lot stronger.

The Tigers received a commitment from Perfect Game’s No. 3-ranked left-handed pitcher Connor Wells (6-foot-6, 210 pounds) from Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Dorman High. He is also the No. 29 overall prospect for 2027 by the Perfect Game website and the No. 2 player in his state.

I am extremely blessed and honored to announce my commitment to Louisiana State University. Extremely excited to be apart of this program! Go tigers🐯 pic.twitter.com/KJQQk7mZLY — Connor wells (@ConnorWells012) October 13, 2025

LSU has 16 commitments for its 2027 class that is ranked No. 1 by Perfect Game. LSU’s Class of 2026 is ranked No. 2 in the country by Perfect Game. LSU coach Jay Johnson, meanwhile, is putting his team through fall ball.

Wells has a 90-93 mph fastball with a slider, curve and changeup.

With the addition of Wells, the Tigers have six of the top 35 players committed for 2027 – outfielder Jordin Griffin, OF Jacob Seamon, right-handed pitcher Samir Mohammed, left-handed pitcher Connor Wells, outfielder Drake Hawpe and shortstop Graham Houston.

LSU BASEBALL CLASS OF 2027 (16)

OF Jordin Griffin (Barbe High, Lake Charles)

OF Jacob Seamon (Metrolina Christian Academy, Waxhaw, North Carolina)

RHP Samir Mohammed (Jesuit High, Tampa)

LHP Connor Wells (Dorman High, Spartanburg, South Carolina)

OF Drake Hawpe (Liberty Christian, Argyle, Texas)

SS Graham Houston (Venice High, Venice, Florida)

SS Sebastian Castillo (Byron Nelson High, Justin, Texas)

SS Ricky Lopez (Dominican Republic High, New York City)

LHP Kade Luker (Cedar Creek High, Ruston)

SS Devyn Downs (Sterlington High, Bastrop)

OF Bryan Ravelo (Doral Academy Charter, Miramar, Florida)

RHP Sean Parrow (Sierra Canyon High, Sherman Oaks, California)

SS Zowen Watson (Eastlake High, San Diego)

LHP Lawton Littleton (Barbe High, Lake Charles)

3B Koa Romero (Hahnville High, Boutte)

RHP Jack Lee (Alexandria Senior High, Alexandria)