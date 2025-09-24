LSU Baseball Adds Another Top Commitment To Class Of 2027

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNEE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson and his staff have landed another elite recruit to a stacked Class of 2027.

Sebastian Castillo, the No. 2 shortstop in Texas according to Perfect Game, committed to LSU Wednesday morning.

Castillo (6-feet-0, 185 pounds) is from Justin, Texas, near Fort Worth and goes to Byron Nelson High. He is the No. 51 prospect in the nation, according to Perfect Game. The Over-Slot website has Castillo ranked as the No. 13 Major League Baseball Draft prospect for 2027.

Castillo is LSU’s 12th commitment for its 2027 class that Perfect Game has ranked No. 2 in the nation behind No. 1 Texas. That class includes such top prospects as outfielders Jordan Griffin, Drake Hawpe and Bryan Ravelo, shortstops Ricky Lopez, Devyn Downs and Zowen Watson, left-handed pitchers Kade Luker and Lawton Littleton, right-handed pitchers Sean Parrow and Jack Lee and third baseman Koa Romero.