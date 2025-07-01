LSU Baseball Adds Another Left-Handed Pitcher From The Transfer Portal

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson, pitching coach Nate Yeskie, recruiting coordinator Josh Jordan and the rest of the staff have obviously not put their feet up for very long since winning the national championship nine days ago.

They continue to recruit high school players and via the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Tigers just picked up another portal addition on Tuesday in left-handed pitcher Santiago Garcia (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) from Oregon. Garcia went 3-0 with a 4.20 ERA and four saves last season as a sophomore in 24 relief appearances. He will be a junior for the Tigers. Garcia, a Las Cruces, New Mexico, native who went to Centennial High, pitched his freshman year in 2024 at Central Arizona Community College.

LSU likely could have used OF Ashton Larson a lot next season. But he has entered the portal.https://t.co/aFshXdBxhg — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 30, 2025

Garcia struck out 40 in 30 innings last season with 19 walks and an impressive .171 batting average allowed for the Ducks, who were 42-16 last season and reached the NCAA postseason.

LSU previously landed two lefty transfer pitchers in Danny Lachenmayer of North Dakota State and Ryler Smart of Tennessee along with Kansas State first baseman/second baseman Seth Dardar and High Point first baseman/third baseman Brayden Simpson.

The Tigers have also received a prep commitment from Omar Serna of Lutheran South Academy in Houston. Serna was the No. 132 overall prospect for the MLB Draft next month, but has taken his name out of the draft.