LSU baseball adds an outfield transfer from an SEC rival

Jay Johnson continues to change up LSU baseball’s roster in the transfer portal after adding an outfielder from Auburn on Tuesday.

Chris Stanfield, a draft-eligible sophomore, announced on social media that he will be transferring to LSU. He batted .276 last season with four homers and 25 RBI. He recorded a three-hit game against LSU in Auburn’s game three win. He played all 52 games in center field.

He came to Auburn as the No. 84 recruit in the class of 2022 and the No. 7 player out of Florida.

Stanfield is the sixth player that Johnson has brought in through the transfer portal to go along with five other JUCO transfers. The Tigers have had 11 players leave in the portal, including center fielder Paxton Kling. Stanfield is a potential replacement for Kling.