LSU baseball adds a power hitter in the transfer portal

Jay Johnson has added some power to the LSU offense with another transfer portal addition.

Dayton’s Eddie Yamin will be coming to Baton Rouge next season. Yamin batted .342 last season with 13 homers and 54 RBI and an on base percentage of .429.

He has experience playing both catcher and first base and will be able to fill potential needs for the Tigers. LSU is losing three catchers after seniors Hayden Travinski and Alex Milazzo ran out of eligibility and Brady Neal entered the transfer portal. First baseman Jared Jones might also be heading to the MLB draft.

Travinski and Jones were two of LSU’s best power hitters last season. The Tigers will almost certainly be without their best hitter, Tommy White, next season as he is expected to head to the MLB.

Incoming JUCO transfer Blaise Priester will also likely be an option for LSU at the catcher position.