LSU Baseball Adds A 2nd Player From Portal In Shortstop Dawson Park, Who Left Team After Fight With A Teammate

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has added his second commitment from the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal for the 2027 season in Texas State sophomore shortstop Dawson Park of Texas State.

Park committed to Johnson on Friday morning and is expected to sign very soon. On Thursday night, Gonzaga freshman pitcher Landon Hood committed to LSU and then signed with the Tigers on Friday.

Park hit .301 with 13 home runs, 10 doubles and 52 RBIs with nine stolen bases in 11 attempts for Texas State (37-26, 16-14 Sun Belt Conference) in the 2026 season. But he didn’t finish the season.

Park got into an argument and a shoving match with a teammate immediately following a 7-4 home loss to South Alabama on May 3 that completed a three-game sweep. Park had made the last out of the game and finished 0-for-4. Assistant coaches had to separate Park from his teammate and escort him from the field.

Sophomore shortstop Dawson Park is no longer listed on the Texas State roster.



This follows an on-field incident last Sunday where Park got into a heated argument with teammates that need to be separated before being escorted off by assistant coaches.https://t.co/3extKOhdfN — Colton McWilliams (@ColtonBMc) May 9, 2026

He never played again for the Bobcats, who went on to the NCAA Regional in College Station and finished 1-2 last weekend. Park reportedly spoke to Texas State head coach Steven Trout and assistants after the incident. And he discussed plans at the time to enter the portal, which he did this week.

Park led Texas State in home runs and RBIs at the time he left the team, but the Bobcats went 9-3 without him and reached the semifinals of the Sun Belt Tournament before the NCAA postseason. He made 10 errors in the 2026 season for a .957 fielding percentage.

As a freshman at Texas State in 2025 from Magnolia West High in Magnolia, Texas, he hit .219 with two home runs and committed 12 errors for a .932 fielding percentage in 50 games with 44 starts at second base.