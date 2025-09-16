LSU Baseball Adds 4 Commits For 2027, Including Son Of 2000 National Champ Brad Hawpe

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has added four commitments for the Class of 2027.

The commitments are left-handed pitcher Kade Luker of Cedar Creek High in Ruston, pitcher Sean Parrow of Sierra Canyon High in the Los Angeles area, left-handed pitcher/outfielder Lawton Littleton of Barbe High in Lake Charles, and outfielder/third baseman Drake Hawpe of Liberty Christian High in Argyle, Texas.

Luker (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) is the No. 2 player in Louisiana and No. 8 lefty in the country and No. 59 overall prospect by Perfect Game. In his sophomore season at Cedar Creek, Luker had a 2.64 ERA and struck out 83.

Parrow (6-4, 215) is the No. 2 right-handed pitcher in California. Baseball America ranks him as the No. 64 overall prospect.

Littleton (6-2, 165) is the No. 96 overall prospect by Over-Slot Baseball.

Hawpe (6-4, 200) is ranked No. 47 among high school players for the 2027 Major League Baseball Draft by On-Slot Baseball. He is the son of former LSU first baseman and MLB veteran Brad Hawpe, who was a key member of the Tigers’ 2000 national championship team. Hawpe played in MLB from 2004-13 with Colorado, Tampa Bay, San Diego and the Los Angeles Angels.