LSU Baseball Aces Biggest Test Of Season By Routing Texas

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

So much for LSU not being battled tested enough against strong competition going into its series at Texas.

The No. 2 Tigers, whose schedule was ranked 290th in the nation this week while its RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) was at No. 53, dominated No. 5 Texas, 8-2, Friday night on 13 hits after the Longhorns came in ranked No. 17 in RPI with the No. 141 schedule.

The Tigers (22-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) won their 17th in a row and made it look easy in front of . 6,838 at Disch-Falk Field. LSU also won for just the fourth time in history in Austin after coming in with a 3-17-1 record.

After spotting the Longhorns (17-3, 3-1 SEC) a 1-0 lead in the third, the Tigers responded with a two-run home run by Luis Hernandez in the top of the fourth for a 2-1 lead off Texas starter Jared Spencer, who was a teammate of Hernandez at Indiana State last season.

Josh Pearson walked to lead off the fourth against Spencer, who took the loss to fall to 2-1 on the season. It was Hernandez’ second home run of the season, and he finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. All Tiger starters hit safely.

After the Tigers took a 3-1 lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Josh Pearson, Hernandez struck again with a two-out RBI single for a 4-1 advantage. Daniel Dickinson led off the fifth with a single, and Ethan Frey followed with a single. Steven Milam bunt sacrificed each up a base.

Ryan Galvin homered off LSU starter Kade Anderson to cut the Tigers’ lead to 4-2 in the sixth, but the Longhorns would never get closer.

The Tigers scored four in the seventh off reliever Andre Duplantier II for an 8-2 lead to put the game away. Milam started the rally with a lead-off single. After one out, Hernandez singled Milam to third. Michael Braswell III’s bunt single put LSU up 5-2. Chris Stanfield’s double down the left-field line pushed it to 6-2. Jared Jones two-RBI single to right field made it 8-2.

Anderson allowed seven hits, but just two earned runs and zero walks with eight strikeouts for the win to go to 5-0. He threw a career-high 101 pitches.

LSU reliever Zac Cowan roared through the final three innings, allowing one hit and no walks in three innings with three strikeouts.

The Tigers and Longhorns play the second game of the series at 6 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network+ with the series finale at 2 p.m. Sunday on SEC Network+.

STARTING PITCHERS

SATURDAY – Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson (3-0, 3.90 ERA, 27 and two-thirds innings, 40 strikeouts, 6 walks), LSU, vs. junior left-hander Luke Harrison (2-0, 2.08 ERA, 21 and two-thirds innings, 24 strikeouts, 10 walks).

SUNDAY – Sophomore right-hander Chase Shores (4-0, 3.80 ERA, 23 and two-thirds innings, 27 strikeouts, 20 walks), LSU, vs. To Be Announced.