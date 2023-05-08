LSU baseball ace Paul Skenes named SEC Pitcher of the Week after mowing down career-high 15

Paul Skenes named SEC Pitcher of the Week after striking out a career-high 15 Auburn batters in the Tigers' 3-0 game one win this past Friday.

LSU junior right-hander Paul Skenes was named Monday the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week by the league office.

Skenes, a product of Lake Forest, Calif., defeated Auburn on Friday night, working a season-high 7.1 innings and allowing no runs on six hits with one walk and a career-high 15 strikeouts.

He became the first LSU pitcher to record 15 strikeouts in a game since Tyler Jones fanned 15 at the University of New Orleans on May 17, 2011.

Skenes’ outing marked the most strikeouts by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game since April 24, 2009, when Anthony Ranaudo fanned 15 against Auburn in Baton Rouge.

Skenes improved to 9-1 on the year, and he leads the nation with 139 strikeouts. He is also No. 1 in the SEC in ERA (1.73), innings pitched (72.2) and opponent batting average (.165).

