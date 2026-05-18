LSU Baseball: 4 Tigers Named All-SEC Players By League Coaches

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Four LSU baseball players have received All-Southeastern Conference recognition in a vote of the league’s 16 head coaches, the conference office announced on Monday.
LSU center fielder Derek Curiel and shortstop Steven Milam were each named second-team All-SEC, and they were voted to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Catcher Omar Serna Jr. and first baseman/outfielder Mason Braun received Freshman All-SEC honors.
The Tigers (29-27, 9-21 SEC) play in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday (approximately 8 p.m., SEC Network) as the No. 14 seed against No. 11 seed Oklahoma (32-20, 14-16) in Hoover, Alabama.
Curiel, a sophomore from West Covina, California, is batting a team-high .345 this season with 15 doubles, two triples, six homers, 45 RBIs, 62 runs and 13 stolen bases. He is No. 3 in the SEC in hits with 77 and No. 7 in runs (62) and No. 9 in triples (2). Curiel leads LSU in multiple-hit games (22), and he is second on the club in multiple-RBI games (14).
“This is like Pluto.”— Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 17, 2026
– LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson on a season as Lost In Space as Pluto, which hasn’t qualified as a planet since 2006. https://t.co/lCBjnDtHqC
Milam, a junior from Las Cruces, New Mexico, is hitting .300 with 15 doubles, one triple, 10 homers, 47 RBIs and 52 runs. He has a current reached-base safely streak of 33 games, and he is batting .417 (10-for-24) in his last seven games with four doubles, three homers, 14 RBIs, eight runs, seven walks and a .531 on-base percentage.
Milam has committed just three errors all season in 207 chances, producing a .986 fielding percentage. He played the first 32 games of the season at shortstop without making an error. His first error of the season didn’t come until April 5 at Tennessee.
Serna Jr., who is from Houston, is batting .306 with 10 doubles, nine homers, 37 RBIs and 35 runs. He is LSU’s third-leading hitter in SEC games at .320 (33-for-102) with eight doubles, seven homers, 21 RBIs and 19 runs.
Braun, a native of South Bend, Indiana, is hitting .318 with five doubles, one triple, three homers, 21 RBIs and 29 runs. He is the Tigers’ leading hitter in SEC games at .355 with three doubles, one triple, two homers, 11 RBIs and 16 runs.
2026 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Daniel Jackson, Georgia
Pitcher of the Year: Aidan King, Florida
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas
Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Robbins, Texas
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson, Georgia
All-SEC Team
First Team
C: Daniel Jackson, Georgia
1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
2B: Chris Hacopian, Texas A&M
2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn
3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia
3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State
SS: Tyler Bell, Kentucky
OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
OF: Aiden Robbins, Texas
OF: Rylan Lujo, Georgia
DH/Util: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State
SP: Dylan Volantis, Texas
SP: Aidan King, Florida
SP: Tomas Valincius, Mississippi State
SP: Hunter Dietz, Arkansas
RP: Sam Cozart, Texas
RP: Walker Hooks, Ole Miss
RP: Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M
Second Team
C: Carson Tinney, Texas
1B: Will Furniss, Ole Miss
1B: Ethin Bingaman, Auburn
2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt
3B: Judd Utermark, Ole Miss
SS: Kolby Branch, Georgia
SS: Steven Milam, LSU
OF: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas
OF: Derek Curiel, LSU
OF: Bryce Chance, Mississippi State
DH/Util: Brady Neal, Alabama
SP: Cade Townsend, Ole Miss
SP: Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee
SP: Jaxon Jelkin, Kentucky
SP: Tyler Fay, Alabama
RP: Jackson Sanders, Auburn
RP: Ethan McElvain, Arkansas
RP: Ben Davis, Mississippi State
Freshmen All-SEC
Anthony Pack Jr., Texas
Sam Cozart, Texas
Jorian Wilson, Texas A&M
Ethin Bingaman, Auburn
Cam Appenzeller, Tennessee
Omar Serna Jr., LSU
Jacob Parker, Mississippi State
Trent Grindlinger, Tennessee
Myles Upchurch, Alabama
Nico Partida, Texas A&M
Mason Braun, LSU
Jack Bauer, Mississippi State
All-Defensive Team
C: Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas
1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt
3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*
3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia*
SS: Steven Milam, LSU
OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
OF: Derek Curiel, LSU
OF: Jason Walk, Oklahoma
P: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss
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