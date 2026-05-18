LSU Baseball: 4 Tigers Named All-SEC Players By League Coaches

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Four LSU baseball players have received All-Southeastern Conference recognition in a vote of the league’s 16 head coaches, the conference office announced on Monday.

LSU center fielder Derek Curiel and shortstop Steven Milam were each named second-team All-SEC, and they were voted to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Catcher Omar Serna Jr. and first baseman/outfielder Mason Braun received Freshman All-SEC honors.

The Tigers (29-27, 9-21 SEC) play in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday (approximately 8 p.m., SEC Network) as the No. 14 seed against No. 11 seed Oklahoma (32-20, 14-16) in Hoover, Alabama.

Curiel, a sophomore from West Covina, California, is batting a team-high .345 this season with 15 doubles, two triples, six homers, 45 RBIs, 62 runs and 13 stolen bases. He is No. 3 in the SEC in hits with 77 and No. 7 in runs (62) and No. 9 in triples (2). Curiel leads LSU in multiple-hit games (22), and he is second on the club in multiple-RBI games (14).

“This is like Pluto.”

– LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson on a season as Lost In Space as Pluto, which hasn’t qualified as a planet since 2006. https://t.co/lCBjnDtHqC — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 17, 2026

Milam, a junior from Las Cruces, New Mexico, is hitting .300 with 15 doubles, one triple, 10 homers, 47 RBIs and 52 runs. He has a current reached-base safely streak of 33 games, and he is batting .417 (10-for-24) in his last seven games with four doubles, three homers, 14 RBIs, eight runs, seven walks and a .531 on-base percentage.

Milam has committed just three errors all season in 207 chances, producing a .986 fielding percentage. He played the first 32 games of the season at shortstop without making an error. His first error of the season didn’t come until April 5 at Tennessee.

Serna Jr., who is from Houston, is batting .306 with 10 doubles, nine homers, 37 RBIs and 35 runs. He is LSU’s third-leading hitter in SEC games at .320 (33-for-102) with eight doubles, seven homers, 21 RBIs and 19 runs.

Braun, a native of South Bend, Indiana, is hitting .318 with five doubles, one triple, three homers, 21 RBIs and 29 runs. He is the Tigers’ leading hitter in SEC games at .355 with three doubles, one triple, two homers, 11 RBIs and 16 runs.

2026 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

Pitcher of the Year: Aidan King, Florida

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Robbins, Texas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson, Georgia

All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B: Chris Hacopian, Texas A&M

2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn

3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia

3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State

SS: Tyler Bell, Kentucky

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF: Aiden Robbins, Texas

OF: Rylan Lujo, Georgia

DH/Util: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State

SP: Dylan Volantis, Texas

SP: Aidan King, Florida

SP: Tomas Valincius, Mississippi State

SP: Hunter Dietz, Arkansas

RP: Sam Cozart, Texas

RP: Walker Hooks, Ole Miss

RP: Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M

Second Team

C: Carson Tinney, Texas

1B: Will Furniss, Ole Miss

1B: Ethin Bingaman, Auburn

2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt

3B: Judd Utermark, Ole Miss

SS: Kolby Branch, Georgia

SS: Steven Milam, LSU

OF: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Bryce Chance, Mississippi State

DH/Util: Brady Neal, Alabama

SP: Cade Townsend, Ole Miss

SP: Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee

SP: Jaxon Jelkin, Kentucky

SP: Tyler Fay, Alabama

RP: Jackson Sanders, Auburn

RP: Ethan McElvain, Arkansas

RP: Ben Davis, Mississippi State

Freshmen All-SEC

Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

Sam Cozart, Texas

Jorian Wilson, Texas A&M

Ethin Bingaman, Auburn

Cam Appenzeller, Tennessee

Omar Serna Jr., LSU

Jacob Parker, Mississippi State

Trent Grindlinger, Tennessee

Myles Upchurch, Alabama

Nico Partida, Texas A&M

Mason Braun, LSU

Jack Bauer, Mississippi State

All-Defensive Team

C: Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas

1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt

3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*

3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia*

SS: Steven Milam, LSU

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Jason Walk, Oklahoma

P: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss