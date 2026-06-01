LSU Baseball: 4 Enter Portal On Day 1 – Trent Caraway, Jaden Noot, Daniel Harden, Mavrick Rizy – After Poor Seasons

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

One of the most disappointing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal this season for LSU – junior third baseman Trent Caraway – returned to the portal on Monday, which is the first day of the transfer window that runs through July 1.

Caraway hit .267 with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs in 64 games last season for Oregon State, which he helped lead to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Caraway signed with LSU coach Jay Johnson as the No. 13 hitter in the portal by D1 Baseball, the No. 30 transfer overall by Baseball America and the No. 54 overall junior by Perfect Game.

For Jay Johnson and LSU Baseball, it feels like 2022 in Hattiesburg all over again as portal opens:https://t.co/B3d8MNUUSV — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 1, 2026

But Caraway hit just .243 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 30 games for the Tigers in 2026 and played in only one game out of LSU’s last 15 games.

Also entering the portal on Monday were junior outfielder Daniel Harden, redshirt junior pitcher Jaden Noot and sophomore pitcher Mavrick Rizy.

Harden, a transfer last year from McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, hit .105 with one home run and two RBIs in 22 games and two starts. Harden went to Catholic High in Baton Rouge before two seasons at McLennan.

Noot was 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in nine and a third innings over 10 appearances last season with nine strikeouts and seven walks.

Rizy, who announced last week that he would be entering the portal on Monday, was 0-0 with a 4.22 ERA and no saves out of the bullpen in 2026. He struggled with control as he walked nearly one batter per inning with 19 in 21 and a third innings and had eight wild pitches and seven hit batsman with 28 strikeouts. He had similar numbers in 2025 at 0-0 with a 4.74 ERA and no saves in 24 and two-thirds innings with 19 walks and 29 strikeouts. But he had only two wild pitches and four hit batsman.