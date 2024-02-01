LSU Baseball 2024 TV schedule announced and released

All of LSU’s baseball games may be viewed live via television or online as the Tigers will enjoy tremendous exposure during the 2024 season.

See the 2024 schedule with TV/online listings here: 2024 LSU Baseball Schedule

LSU is scheduled to make 13 network TV appearances during the regular season – nine on the SEC Network, two on ESPN2 and two on ESPNU.

In addition, 38 regular-season games will be carried on SEC Network +, the online platform available at SECNetwork.com and the WatchESPN app.

LSU’s games at Rice (Feb. 28) and at Southeastern Louisiana (March 6) will appear on ESPN+, the online subscription-based network.

The network for LSU’s games March 1-3 in Houston at the Astros Foundation Collegiate Classic has not yet been announced.

All of the Tigers’ postseason games in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments will be carried on an ESPN network or ESPN online platform.