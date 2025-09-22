LSU-Bama Annual Game Will End! Tigers Get Lighter Trio Of Yearly Foes – Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

In two seasons out of the next four, LSU and Alabama will not play football in the regular season for the first time since 1959-63 when the two storied combatants did not meet.

One of the Southeastern Conference’s best annual rivalries this century – LSU and Alabama – will not have one another as annual foes in the first four-year period of the new nine-game scheduling format that begins in 2026. SEC teams have played eight opponents each since 1992 when the league went to two divisions of six teams apiece, then went t 14 teams with seven in each division in 2012.

The SEC went to 16 teams by adding Texas and Oklahoma and eliminated divisions before the 2024 season. Each of the 16 SEC teams will have three permanent opponents from 2026-29 to be re-evaluated every four years. For LSU, those three will be Arkansas, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, starting in 2026, according to numerous national reports on Monday.

Alabama and LSU are expected to play twice over that four-game span, but those years will not be announced by the SEC office until Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and the SEC Network. The SEC will announce the schedules for all 16 teams for 2026-29 with game sites. Dates will be announced in December.

LSU and Alabama have met in every regular season from 1964 through 2024 and play this season on Nov. 8 at Alabama.

LSU AND TEXAS SHOULD PLAY EVERY YEAR

Texas is a natural border rival perfect for LSU, but the SEC has decided to live too much in the past.

Under the SEC’s new format, each program will play three permanent opponents “focused on maintaining many traditional rivalries,” the league office stated recently. Each team’s remaining six games will rotate among the remaining conference schools. This plan has each SEC team playing every SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years.

SEC teams will also now be required to schedule at least one non-conference opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big Ten or the Big 12 or Notre Dame each season.

The SEC will be losing in certain years its best ratings bonanza game for most of the 2000s in LSU vs. Alabama, which featured six top five pairings in an unequaled 15-year span in the league – 2005, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2019. That run included two No. 1 vs. No. 2 Games of the Century. No. 1 LSU won 9-6 in overtime in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 5, 2011, and again on Nov. 9, 2019, by 46-41.

There were also eight top 10 pairings in the series from 2005-19. From 2003 through 2020, LSU (3) and Alabama (6) combined to win nine national championships. And LSU played in a fourth national title game over that span in the 2011 season, losing to Alabama.

The three annual opponents for all 16 SEC schools follow, according to Chris Low of On3.:

Alabama – Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State

Arkansas – Missouri, Texas, LSU

Auburn – Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt

Florida – Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky

Georgia – Auburn, Florida, South Carolina

Kentucky – South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida

LSU – Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Mississippi State – Ole Miss, Alabama, Vanderbilt

Missouri – Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma

Oklahoma – Texas, Ole Miss, Missouri

Ole Miss – Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma

South Carolina – Georgia, Kentucky, Florida

Tennessee – Alabama, Vanderbilt, Kentucky

Texas – Texas A&M, Arkansas, Oklahoma

Texas A&M – Texas, LSU, Missouri

Vanderbilt – Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn