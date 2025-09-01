LSU Bailed Out SEC Saturday, And League Office Names 2 Tigers SEC Players Of The Week

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU saved the Southeastern Conference Saturday, and on Monday the SEC praised LSU.

The SEC office, which saw No. 1 Texas and No. 8 Alabama lose two marquee football games on Saturday afternoon at No. 3 Ohio State, 14-7, on FOX and at unranked Florida State, 31-17, on ABC, respectively, responded by praising LSU for saving the day that night.

The No. 9 Tigers won, 17-10, at No. 4 Clemson on ABC that night in the other marquee SEC game of Saturday. And the SEC named LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier the Offensive Player of the Week and center Braelin Moore the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Nussmeier, a fifth-year senior and Heisman Trophy candidate, completed 28 of 38 passes for 232 yards with the game-winning touchdown to tight end Trey’Dez Green with 12:18 to play. Nussmeier completed his first 11 passes of the game and his last nine in the fourth quarter.

Moore, a junior transfer from Virginia Tech, led an offensive line that featured five new starters, yet dominated the game. The line allowed only one sack of Nussmeier and provided enough space for LSU’s running game to put up 108 yards on 31 carries and control the game.

LSU held the ball for 37 minutes to 23. Running back Caden Durham led all rushers with 74 yards on 17 carries. LSU had 25 first downs and 354 yards of offense. Moore played all 70 offensive snaps for the Tigers.

The Tigers (1-0) host Louisiana Tech (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.