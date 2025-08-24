LSU Backup QB Michael Van Buren Struggles In Scrimmage As Garrett Nussmeier Rests Arm

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

One thing appeared clear during a light, non-tackling, dress rehearsal LSU scrimmage on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium – one week before the No. 9 Tigers play at No. 4 Clemson (6:30 p.m., ABC).

If quarterback Garrett Nussmeier suffers a serious injury this season, the No. 9 Tigers are in trouble.

Backup quarterback Michael Van Buren, a sophomore transfer who started Mississippi State’s last eight games last year, took most of the snaps during a scrimmage and struggled to complete many passes. He finished 4-for-15 unofficially, often missing open receivers.

Van Buren did just jam his index finger on his right, throwing hand and wore a splint at practice last Monday. So, that could be impacting his touch. Van Buren did throw a nice deep ball for a 65-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Zavion Thomas. He also completed a 14-yard pass to wide receiver Barion Brown.

Freshman running back Harlem Berry had a nice run and made a good catch. Senior transfer wide receiver Barion Brown of Kentucky continued to make nice plays.

Nussmeier, who did scare the LSU Nation big time just recently when he tweaked his knee, took only a few snaps and handed the ball off with no passes as he has continued to rest his arm over the last week. Redshirt freshman quarterback Colin Hurley played only briefly.

LSU SAFETY TAMARCUS COOLEY JUST DID A REALLY COOL THING

Oklahoma junior transfer wide receiver Nic Anderson was not dressed out. Neither was true freshman right tackle Carius Curne, who is making a bid for the starting job. Starting junior center Braelin Moore was dressed out and worked on the side, but did not participate in the scrimmage.

The starting offensive line featured sophomore Tyree Adams at left tackle, sophomore Paul Mubenga at left guard, sophomore DJ Chester at center (where he started last season), senior transfer Josh Thompson at right guard and redshirt freshman Weston Davis at right tackle.

Sophomore defensive tackle Dominick McKinley was not seen at the scrimmage. Senior transfer defensive tackle Bernard Gooden, a bright spot of preseason camp, saw limited action. Sixth-year senior Jacobian Guillory and sophomore Ahmad Breaux took most of the snaps at the defensive tackle slots.

Junior starting linebacker Whit Weeks, who had ankle surgery after last seasaon and missed the spring, continued to be rested, but did practice on a limited basis. Sophomoe Davhon Keys played in his spot.

Starting transfer cornerback Mansoor Delane did not practice much. Junior cornerback Ashton Stamps, a returning starter, continued to battle with true freshman DJ Pickett and sophomore PJ Woodland for the other starting cornerback spot.

Linebacker Harold Perkins blitzed or bull rushed often from the Star position.

LSU appears very healthy entering game week.

And it’s time for a real game.