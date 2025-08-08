LSU Athletics Prepares for a New Chapter with Julie Cromer at the Helm

The LSU athletic department announced Friday a thrilling new hire: Julie Cromer, previously Ohio’s athletic director, is stepping into a pivotal role under Scott Woodward’s command.

Cromer, who has expertly steered Ohio’s athletic ship since 2019, is ready to fill the shoes of Keli Zinn. Zinn recently traded the Tigers’ roar for a new adventure as Rutgers’ athletic director.

“Julie is a respected leader in college athletics,” Woodward stated, with confidence and clarity. “Her extensive experience at the top tier will illuminate our path. Her seasoned perspective will fuel our growth and success.”

Zinn followed former LSU president William Tate IV to Rutgers. While at LSU, Zinn orchestrated the symphony of football and gymnastics programs. She also championed revenue-sharing plans for athletes and laid the groundwork for a new basketball arena.

Cromer will inherit similar chords of responsibility. Her role will encompass overseeing daily operations, boosting revenue streams, and launching vital capital projects.

With a wealth of experience on prominent national boards—like the NCAA’s Division I board and the men’s basketball oversight committee—Cromer is no newcomer. She co-chaired the NCAA’s transformation committee alongside SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in 2022.

Under Cromer’s guidance, Ohio’s teams tasted victory, clinching Mid-American Conference championships in football, men’s basketball, and women’s soccer. Their football program also triumphed with ten wins for three consecutive seasons.

“LSU stands as a beacon of success in college athletics,” Cromer declared, radiating enthusiasm. “I’m grateful to Scott Woodward for this opportunity to elevate our department to new heights.”