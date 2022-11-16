LSU athletics boast record high score of 92 in NCAA Graduation Success Rate

The academic accomplishments of LSU’s student-athletes has reached record territory as the school scored an all-time best 92 in the NCAA’s latest Graduation Success Rate.

LSU’s score of 92 is up three points from last year’s mark and betters the previous record high of 90 set in 2017 LSU has scored at least an 89 in the GSR in each of the past six years.

The Graduation Success Rate (GSR) – developed by the NCAA to more accurately assess the academic success of student-athletes – was released by the NCAA on Tuesday.

LSU is one of only four schools in the Southeastern Conference to score an 89 or higher each of the past six years. LSU is joined by Vanderbilt, Alabama and South Carolina as the only schools reach a score of 89 in the GSR since 2017-18.

“The success of our student-athletes happens by design, it is not accidental,” Walt Holliday, Executive Director of the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes said. “All of us in the Academic Center for Student-Athletes (ACSA) recognize that it takes a commitment from many to have this type of academic success, in particular dedicated student-athletes who work long and hard in both the classroom and in competition in order to prosper.”

Holliday gave credit to LSU’s Academic Affairs, the athletic department and the Tiger Athletic Foundation for their continued support of the of the mission of the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes.

LSU had a record 13 sports earn a perfect score of 100, eight on the women’s side and five men’s teams.

Women’s teams scoring a perfect 100 include: basketball, track and field/cross country, golf, gymnastics, soccer, swimming and diving, indoor volleyball and beach volleyball.

The men’s teams scoring a 100 include: baseball, basketball, golf, swimming and diving and tennis.

In addition to LSU’s 13 perfect scores, the softball team produced a score of 94.