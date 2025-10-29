LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward Will NOT Hire Tigers’ Next Football Coach, Says Governor Jeff Landry

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The LSU football team is off this week because of an open date Saturday.

But LSU Political Football continued Wednesday at the State Capitol as Republican Governor Jeff Landry benched Democrat LSU athletic director Scott Woodward from picking the next LSU football coach and selected his starting lineup for that.

“No, I can tell you right now, Scott Woodward will not be selecting the next coach,” Landry said of LSU’s football head coach vacancy at a press conference scheduled to discuss Louisiana taking over financial support of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) amid the federal government shutdown.

But talk turned to football three days after Woodward fired LSU coach Brian Kelly and replaced him on an interim basis with assistant Frank Wilson. Woodward hired Kelly away from Notre Dame after the 2021 season for $100 million over 10 years. He fired him for cause less than four years in, which will require a $52.3 million buyout to Kelly, according to the contract. LSU has never paid that large of a buyout for a coach in its history. It will be the second largest buyout paid in college football history at that total.

Brian Kelly has been fired by LSU, but in his mind, the $52 million buyout is not negotiable.https://t.co/ncaaS9smm0 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 27, 2025

Woodward, though, maintains LSU is trying to negotiate the buyout down.

“I’m not going to pick the next coach. But I can promise you, we’re going to pick a coach, and we’ll make sure he’s compensated properly. We’ll put metrics on him. Because I’m tired of rewarding failure in this country. And making taxpayers foot the bill.” La. Gov. Jeff Landry pic.twitter.com/AymRLuyJHb — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 29, 2025

“The Board of Supervisors is going to come up with a committee, and they’re going to go find us a coach,” said Landry, who as governor selects the Board members and oversees the Board.

“Well then, I better get to it,” LSU Board of Supervisors chairman Scott Ballard told reporters Wednesday after a board meeting in which three finalists were named for LSU’s vacant presidency.

“I’m not going to be picking the next coach,” Landry said. “But I can promise you, we’re going to pick a coach, and we’re going to make sure that that coach is successful. And we’re going to make sure that he’s compensated properly, and we’re going to put metrics on him, because I’m tired of rewarding failure in this country. And then making the taxpayers foot the bill.”

Major donors usually pay much of college football coaching salaries and for buyouts at major programs like LSU. An unidentified LSU donor told WDSU-TV in New Orleans this week that he would take care of Kelly’s buyout.

Sources: One major donor set to fund lion's share of Brian Kelly's buyout | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/RfRUrVbTz5 — wdsu (@wdsu) October 27, 2025

But that much donor money could be used for the new coach or for NIL and transfer portal money, had a more fiscally responsible buyout been ironed out by Woodward in Kelly’s contract.

Woodward’s previous contract with former coach Ed Orgeron let him walk away with an $18 million buyout after he got fired in the 2021 season. And Orgeron, a Larose native who grew up loving nearby LSU, did not need to be enticed to stay at LSU the way Kelly and his agent may have demanded a large contract, considering Kelly’s record at Notre Dame and the fact that he came to LSU as the winningest active college coach in the country. LSU was always Orgeron’s dream job.

Tiger Rag asked for comment from Woodward via LSU athletic department communications director Zach Greenwell shortly after Landry’s statements, but neither Woodward nor Greenwell have responded.

Landry confirmed he held a meeting with LSU officials and board members at the Governor’s Mansion on Sunday to discuss Kelly’s firing, but not to fire him, as some media reports characterized it.

“I hosted a meeting at the Governor’s Mansion to talk about the legalities of the contract, to talk about the cost, to talk about who pays for it, to talk about what’s the effect of it,” Landry said. “It was a meeting to discuss the legalities of the contract.”

Woodward said he fired Kelly on Sunday after making up his mind in light of the No. 20 Tigers losing, 49-25, at home to No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday night in embarrassing fashion. The Aggies outscored LSU, 35-7, in the third quarter. And the loss dropped LSU (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) out of the College Football Playoff, which Kelly has missed in all four of his seasons despite high expectation the last three years with preseason rankings of No. 5, 13 and 9.

“He was trying his hardest to the end, and we were trying.”

-Current LSU football player, who asked not to be identified, on last meeting with fired coach Brian Kelly. @andrechampagnee https://t.co/jpOAGA6rB4 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 27, 2025

“Look, my role is about the fiscal effect of firing a coach under a terrible contract,” Landry said of Kelly’s salary and buyout.

When asked if he would make sure the next coach’s contract is not “terrible” like Kelly’s, Landry said, “Absolutely correct. We are not going down a failed path. Let me tell you something. This is a pattern. The guy that’s here now (Woodward) who wrote that contract? He cost Texas A&M $70 something million dollars.”

Landry was referring to when Woodward was Texas A&M’s athletic director in 2017 and hired national champion Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M for $75 million over 10 years. Woodward left A&M for LSU in 2019 and left A&M – and its donors – with the Fisher contract bill. Fisher got a contract extension and raise after the 2020 season, but when Fisher was fired after the 2023 season, he walked away with a $75 million buyout, largely because of Woodward’s original deal with Fisher.

Fisher is still being paid from that buyout, which is the largest for a college football coach on record.

And Texas A&M went significantly cheaper with its next hire – former Duke coach Mike Elko at $42 million over six years with a much smaller buyout. And Elko has the No. 3 Aggies at 8-0 overall (5-0 in the SEC) and likely playoff bound. That’s the fiscally responsible type hire Landry wants – not another Woodward buyout blunder.

“Right now, we’ve got a $53 million liability,” Landry said, referring to Kelly’s buyout. “We are not doing that again. And you know what, I believe, that we will find a great coach. Maybe we can get President Trump to pick one. He knows winners.”

Landry said he also touched on LSU’s athletic department deciding to raise season ticket prices in 2026. Woodward’s office released that news last Friday – the day before the Tigers lost, 49-25, to Texas A&M.

“I was also not happy with the fact that we were raising while we were having a losing season,” Landry said. ” And we were paying a coach $100 million dollars, and we’re not getting the results. I’m hoping the Board of Supervisors gets us a new coach very quickly.”