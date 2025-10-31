LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward Pens A Heartfelt Goodbye Letter To Tiger Fans …

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward wrote the following letter to Tiger fans a few hours after news broke that he had been fired, effective immediately after taking the job in April of 2019.

Update: New LSU interim athletic director Verge Ausberry will lead the search for new football coach, according to LSU athletic department release. Waiting on confirmation of that from @LAGovJeffLandry https://t.co/J7tnSDG8Wy — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 31, 2025

Dear Tiger Nation:

It is with a heavy heart but also with my typical optimism, that today is my last day serving as your Director of Athletics.

I grew up a few miles from campus, attended Catholic High School, and enrolled at the University that would change my life in 1981. My four years as a LSU student were among the greatest of my life. My career took me into government and public relations before the opportunity to return to my alma mater in 2000 to lead external affairs for the University. Being back on campus each and every day was a true honor. My journey would take me to Seattle and to College Station, before finally returning home in 2019, to LSU and to Baton Rouge.

Others can recap or opine on my tenure and on my decisions over the last six years as Director of Athletics, but I will not. Rather, I will focus on the absolute joy that LSU Athletics brings to our state’s residents and to the Baton Rouge community. I will cherish the incredible relationships I have built within the University community and beyond our campus borders. And I will fondly remember the national and SEC championships for the joy that they brought to our student-athletes, coaches, staff, campus community and our incredible fans.

Our University will always hold a special place in my heart and I will never be too far from LSU. Nanette, Michael, Josh and I wish the Tigers nothing but the best.

Geaux Tigers!

Scott