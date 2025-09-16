LSU At Ole Miss Will Kick Off At 2:30 P.M. On Sept. 27 In ABC Doubleheader

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No. 3 LSU will play its first Southeastern Conference road game of the season at No. 13 Ole Miss a week from Saturday on ABC with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff, the Southeastern Conference office has announced. The game highlights the first major SEC weekend of ranked pairings this season.

In the ABC nightcap, No. 14 Alabama (2-1) plays at No. 5 Georgia (3-0, 1-0) at 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers (3-0, 1-0 SEC) host Southeastern Louisiana (2-1) this Saturday (6:45 p.m., SEC Network). The Rebels (3-0, 2-0 SEC) host Tulane (3-0), which received votes in the latest Associated Press poll, on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC).

LSU last won at Ole Miss in the 2019 season, 58-37. The Rebels won the last two there – 31-17 in 2021 and 55-49 in 2023. LSU leads the overall series, 66-43-4, and won the last eight in Baton Rouge with the last loss, 31-13, in 2008.

SEC SCHEDULE FOR SEPT. 27

No. 24 Notre Dame (0-2) at Arkansas (2-1, 0-1 SEC), 11 a.m., ABC.

Utah State (2-1, 1-0 Mountain West) at No. 20 Vanderbilt (3-0, 1-0), 11:45 a.m., SEC Network.

No. 3 LSU (3-0, 1-0) at No. 13 Ole Miss (3-0, 2-0), 2:30 p.m., ABC.

No. 22 Auburn (3-0) at No. 10 Texas A&M (3-0), 2:30 p.m., ESPN.

No. 15 Tennessee (2-1, 0-1) at Mississippi State (3-0), 3:15 p.m., SEC Network.

No. 14 Alabama (2-1) at No. 5 Georgia (3-0, 1-0), 6:30 p.m., ABC.

Massachusetts (0-3) at No. 23 Missouri (3-0), 6:30 p.m., ABC.

Kentucky (2-1, 0-1) at South Carolina (2-1, 0-1), 6:45 p.m., SEC Network.