LSU at Missouri basketball is a Saturday no-go, but LSU at Ole Miss is a go-go

Welcome to COVID-19 basketball scheduling.

Just before LSU was to leave Friday afternoon on a road trip for a Saturday night game at Missouri, the travel plans and opponents changed for Will Wade’s Tigers.

The SEC announced the LSU at Missouri game was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals with the Missouri program, consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date hasn’t been determined.

Instead, since Saturday’s South Carolina at Ole Miss game was postponed because of South Carolina COVID problems, LSU will now travel to Oxford to play the Rebels at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network in a game originally scheduled for Feb. 17.