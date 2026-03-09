LSU Assistant Gary Redus II Lands Rutgers Women’s Basketball Head Coaching Job

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Kim Mulkey is losing one of her most important staff members.

LSU assistant coach Gary Redus II has been hired as the next head coach of the Rutgers women’s basketball program. Rutgers made the announcement official Monday morning.

The Scarlet Knights administration moved quickly to make the hire. Rutgers Athletic Director Keli Zinn, LSU’s former Associate Athletic Director, made the decision to bring Redus to New Brunswick.

Rutgers president William F. Tate IV, who previously served as LSU’s president, is also familiar with Redus from his time in Baton Rouge.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to be the next women’s basketball coach at Rutgers University,” Redus said in a Rutgers press release. “I am no stranger to the rich history of basketball here at Rutgers and I look forward to building on that legacy as we move the program forward. I’d like to thank Keli and President Tate for their vote of confidence in me and the vision we share for the future of this program. My family and I are extremely excited to fully immerse ourselves in this community and work tirelessly to elevate our women’s basketball program back to an elite level.”

Redus, widely regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation, joined LSU’s staff prior to the 2022-23 season. During his tenure, he helped the Tigers assemble some of the nation’s top recruiting classes, including unanimous No. 1 classes in 2023 and 2025.

The 36-year-old has developed a reputation for his ability to connect with prospects.

Redus also played an instrumental role in landing several high-profile transfers for LSU, including junior guards Hailey Van Lith and MiLaysia Fulwiley.

On the court, Redus was a key developer of LSU’s backcourt, working closely with the Tigers’ guards.

He was previously recognized as one of the rising stars in the coaching world, earning a spot on the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s “Thirty Under 30” list in 2020.

Before joining LSU, Redus spent one season as an assistant coach at SMU, helping guide the Mustangs to 14 wins. Prior to his time in Dallas, he spent three seasons at Vanderbilt under current Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White. During his time in Nashville, Redus established himself as one of the SEC’s top recruiters, helping sign the program’s first trio of top-100 prospects since 2016.

Redus began his collegiate coaching career at Division II power Delta State in Cleveland, Mississippi. There, he worked under longtime head coach Craig Roden at the program founded by Margaret Wade, the namesake of the NCAA Division I Women’s Player of the Year award.

He also has a playing background. Redus spent four seasons playing professional basketball overseas, with stops in China, South America and the Middle East.

Following his playing career, Redus served as a graduate assistant at West Georgia, where he earned a master’s degree in special education.

Redus played two seasons at South Alabama, averaging nearly 10 points per game while earning two selections to the Sun Belt Conference All-Academic Team. He graduated from South Alabama in 2011 with a degree in health education.