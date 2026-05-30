LSU Arena Tax Fight Escalates as University Confirms EDD Money Is Already Being Collected

By TODD HORNE, EXECUTIVE EDITOR

The lawsuit over LSU’s proposed new arena is easy to misunderstand if you start with the arena itself. A $400–$500 million venue would reshape LSU basketball, gymnastics, the attraction of major concerts, and the business geography around Nicholson Drive and Tigerland. But attorney William Most says the lawsuit he filed is not about stopping the arena.

“This lawsuit is not trying to stop the arena,” Most told the Baton Rouge Press Club. “It’s not saying the arena is bad.”

Most is challenging something deeper: whether LSU‑linked entities used state‑created economic development districts to impose new sales and hotel taxes without voter approval. His framing is simple: no taxation without representation.

The case centers on the LSU Economic Development District (EDD) and its Athletic Subdistrict, which the lawsuit alleges were structured to include businesses but exclude voters. If true, the districts could levy taxes without ever facing an election.

And the fight is no longer theoretical.

At his own Press Club appearance, LSU President Wade Rousse confirmed the taxes are already being collected.

“There is an economic development district… Those taxes are being collected,” Rousse said.

He added that LSU recently completed the accounting structure and that the money is sitting in an account. “There’s money in that account, whereas nothing has been spent yet.”

Rousse also said he personally had to sign onto the account as EDD president and provide identification as fiduciary.

What he did not say:

how much has been collected

whether both the EDD and Athletic Subdistrict taxes are active

where the account is held

whether the money is segregated

whether any revenue has been pledged or committed

And he did not fully separate the money from the arena.

“Where it’s going to be spent kind of depends on if we end up getting an arena or not,” Rousse said.

That line is the hinge of the entire fight.

The lawsuit alleges the LSU EDD could collect roughly $161 million over 30 years through a 1% sales tax and 1% hotel occupancy tax approved by the Metro Council. The Athletic Subdistrict later moved toward its own 1% layers. Private communications quoted in the lawsuit describe the arena project receiving “both cents” of new taxes.

Most argues the public story and private documents do not match.

“There’s this giant mismatch between what they were telling the public… and then in private, there was this secret plan to use it for the arena,” Most said.

Rousse did not confirm that. But he did say something important: the arena will not be cost‑free.

“The idea that it was going to not cost anything, I don’t think is true,” he said.

He also said LSU is still seeking funding sources and does not want to pull money from academics.

The lawsuit raises several legal questions:

District boundaries.

Most argues the map was drawn to include businesses but exclude voters. Act 203 of 2023 excluded residential properties as of a specific date — but people move, and residential use can change. That creates uncertainty for businesses trying to determine whether they are inside the district.

Board composition.

Act 203 requires two EDD board members to represent businesses within the district. The lawsuit alleges the board has only one. If true, the board’s tax actions could be challenged as unauthorized.

Gratuitous donation.

Louisiana’s constitution prohibits giving public funds to private entities without receiving equivalent value. If tax revenue flows to a private arena developer leasing land from the Athletic Subdistrict, the public‑purpose justification must be clear.

The University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium entertainment district offers a contrast. Tennessee’s model uses university land and private development risk — not a voterless tax district.

The LSU case matters because it sits at the intersection of athletics, real estate, tax policy, and public accountability. If the taxes are legal, LSU may have found a powerful development tool. If not, the financing structure behind one of LSU’s biggest projects could unravel.

For now, one fact is clear: the money is being collected.

What LSU ultimately plans to do with it remains unanswered.

FAQ: LSU ARENA TAX FIGHT

What is this lawsuit actually about?

Not the arena itself.

Attorney William Most is challenging whether LSU‑linked districts can impose sales and hotel taxes without voter approval by drawing boundaries that include businesses but exclude residents.

Are the taxes already being collected?

Yes.

LSU President Wade Rousse confirmed the LSU Economic Development District (EDD) is collecting tax revenue and holding it in an account. Nothing has been spent yet.

Is the money tied to the arena?

Rousse says the EDD is broader than the arena — but also said spending “depends on if we end up getting an arena or not.”

That ambiguity is central to the lawsuit.

How much money has been collected?

Unknown.

Rousse did not disclose the amount, whether both tax layers are active, or whether the money is segregated by district.

Why does the district map matter?

Act 203 excluded residential properties as of a specific date.

But people move.

Businesses change.

A property’s tax status may depend on whether someone lived there in June 2023 — creating uncertainty for taxpayers and business owners.

Why does board composition matter?

The law requires two board members representing businesses inside the district.

The lawsuit says LSU only has one.

If true, the board’s tax actions could be invalid.

What is the “gratuitous donation” issue?

Louisiana’s constitution prohibits giving public funds to private entities without receiving equivalent value.

If tax revenue supports a privately developed arena, LSU must show a clear public benefit.

How does Tennessee’s model compare?

Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium district uses university land and private development risk — not a voterless tax district.

The comparison highlights LSU’s structural choice.

Why should the public care?

If this model works, other public bodies could raise taxes without elections.

If it fails, LSU’s arena financing structure could unravel.

What’s the only undisputed fact so far?

The money is being collected.

Where it ultimately goes remains unresolved.