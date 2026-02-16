LSU Announces Sponsorship Agreement With Woodside Energy

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU has announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Woodside Energy of Perth, Australia.

As the official “Legacy Partner” of LSU Athletics, the Woodside Energy logo will be featured on all 21 LSU sports apparel starting in the 2026-27 athletic year, an LSU release stated Monday.

“This partnership with Woodside Energy represents a monumental step forward for LSU Athletics and our student-athletes,” LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry said. “LSU continues to set the standard and remains at the forefront of this new era of collegiate athletics, and we are excited to align athletic excellence with community impact through this historic collaboration.”

An LSU athletic department spokesman had no comment on the monetary value for LSU within the agreement.

The agreement comes at a time when LSU’s athletic department is dealing with major budget deficits as are many athletic programs across the country due to the financial burdens of Name, Image & Likeness payments to athletes since 2021.

“We’re excited to partner with LSU,” Woodside chief operating officer Daniel Kalms said in the release. “This collaboration goes beyond the playing field. It supports student-athletes and the Louisiana community.”

Through this partnership, Woodside Energy will also act as a community partner with LSU.

“This partnership with Woodside Energy represents a transformational moment for LSU athletics and speaks to the trajectory of college sports,” LSU deputy AD Clay Harris said.

“Woodside has a strong history of investing in the communities where our employees live and work,” Woodside’s Louisiana president Sarah Bairstow said. “Following our decision to make one of the largest foreign investments in the state’s history, we are pleased to begin a new partnership with the state’s flagship university. We are proud to support young men and women student-athletes across all 21 varsity sports who are putting these values into action.”

Woodside will have prominent signage at all athletic venues as well as a diverse mix of marketing assets across all LSU sports channels. This partnership is in conjunction with LSU’s official multimedia rights holder, Playfly Sports, one of the sports industry’s leading revenue companies.