LSU announces 2025 home football game with Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech has been added to LSU’s 2025 football schedule the Bulldogs will serve as the home opener for the Tigers that year, the school’s announced on Friday.

LSU opens the 2025 season at Clemson on Aug. 30 followed by the Louisiana Tech contest in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 6. The other non-conference game currently on LSU’s 2025 schedule is a Nov. 22 matchup against Western Kentucky in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers are 19-1 all-time against Louisiana Tech with the most recent contest coming in 2018, a 38-21 LSU win in Baton Rouge.