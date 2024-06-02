LSU and Wofford to meet in elimination game for a chance to play North Carolina

After dropping its second game of the Chapel Hill Regional, LSU baseball finds itself in a rematch with the Wofford Terriers with its season on the line.

“We worked too hard to get here to let a little disappointment get in the way of what is in front of us,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “I’ve done it in a regional and done it in Omaha twice, so I feel good about what we have available, I really do.”

The winner of Sunday’s rematch between the Tigers and Terriers will face North Carolina for a chance at forcing a Monday game for the regional final. LSU is coming into the game fresh off a 6-2 loss to UNC while Wofford comes in off a 5-2 win, its first in NCAA Tournament history.

Wofford used its ace Zac Cowan in the elimination game against LIU on Saturday as well as reliever Champ Davis. Camden Wicker could be in for the start on Sunday after not appearing in either of the first two games of the regional. Wicker has a 4.14 ERA this season and went 6.1 innings last Sunday against Samford in an elimination game in the SoCon Tournament.

LSU is likely to start Nate Ackenhausen on the mound. Ackenhausen has yet to make an appearance in the regional and started the SEC Championship against Tennessee. He has a 5.01 ERA on the season and 2.2 innings allowing just one hit and striking out five baters last Sunday against the Vols.

LSU has used both Gage Jump and Luke Holman as starters and relievers Gavin Guidry, Griffin Herring, Justin Loer, Sam Dutton Will Hellmers and Aidan Moffett have all made brief appearances.

LSU and Wofford are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Sunday and the winner will play again that afternoon at 4 p.m. against North Carolina.