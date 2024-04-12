LSU and Tennessee both have question marks on their pitching staffs ahead of SEC clash

LSU and No. 4 Tennessee both have question marks on their pitching staffs ahead of their SEC clash.

The Tigers are switching up their pitching rotation and will pitch Gage Jump in game one and Luke Holman in game two. They have thrown Holman in game one’s for most of the season and tonight will be Jump’s first Friday night start in an SEC series.

The only SEC series opener that Holman hasn’t pitched in was against Arkansas when he would’ve had one days fewer rest. Holman started last week’s opener against Vanderbilt in the only game LSU won against the Commodores. He allowed four earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched in that game. Holman has a 2.01 ERA this season.

Jump went 5.1 innings against Vanderbilt in game two and surrendered four earned runs as well. He has a 3.98 ERA this season.

LSU has yet to announce its starter for game three. Thatcher Hurd was originally the game three starter when SEC play first started, but Javen Coleman has started the last two series in his place.

Tennessee will throw Drew Beam Saturday and Zander Sechrist Sunday, but the Vols have yet to announce their Friday night starter. AJ Causey has been their Friday starter, but he’s struggled this season with a 5.35 ERA.

Causey gave up eight hits and eight earned runs in just 1.1 innings last Friday. He gave up seven hits and seven earned runs in 2.2 innings pitched the week before against Georgia.

Drew Beam leads the team in starts and has a 3.63 ERA this season. He pitched seven innings and gave up three hits and one earned run last week.

Zander Sechrist has a 3.37 ERA this season through 26.2 innings pitched. Sechrist is usually relived by the Vols top pitcher out of the bullpen Nate Snead. Snead has a 3.29 ERA this season and has pitched 38.1 innings despite not starting a game this season.

Game one will start on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.