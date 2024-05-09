LSU and NIL: It’s COMPLICATED. LSU boned up its Collective, but got boned. Brian Kelly explains why

LSU’s in a relationship with NIL.

Its status: COMPLICATED.

Maybe the only thing between LSU football and a National Championship run is a defensive line, defensive tackles to be specific.

LSU boned up its collective, made a push this spring, but ended up getting boned.

AFR and ESPN 104.5 sports talk show host Matt Moscona joins Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne on Tiger Rag Radio to put some skin on the bones of what happened. Listen closely and read between the lines. There are many layers to this cake, as Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said on Wednesday regarding his and the Volunteers own relationship with NIL and players in the transfer portal.

Bottom line: neither LSU and Kelly nor Heupel and Tennessee are apparently interested in only buying players, which is apparently what is required in this spring portal season’s defensive tackle market.

TigerRag.com’s Audible podcast for May 9, 2024 hosted by Jake McMains with Moscona, Palermo, Horne, and Brian Kelly talking to Jacques Doucet of WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge. Meanwhile, LSU football is still hunting for defensive tackles where it failed to hook another one on Wednesday when Kent State’s CJ West, who had an offer from BK and the Tigers ventured committed elsewhere.

Can you say slim pickings now?