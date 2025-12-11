LSU And Nike Extend The Swoosh Through 2036

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU and Nike have announced an extension to their previous partnership that began in the 1990s through 2036, LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry announced on Thursday.

In addition, LSU will be featured in Nike’s “Blue Ribbon Elite” Name, Image & Likeness program that will represent a wide array of athletes and reimaging.

“LSU and Nike are two of the top brands in sport and an ideal duo,” Ausberry said in an LSU release. “We are both continuously looking to innovate and stay ahead of the game, and that’s what we intend to do in the future with this extended partnership.”

LSU continues to try advance its strategies regarding NIL, which began in 2021 along with the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“We look forward to working with Nike to offer our student-athletes unrivaled opportunities to capitalize on their brands,” Ausberry said.

Among the LSU athletes joining Nike’s roster are football’s Trey’Dez Green and DJ Pickett, baseball’s Derek Curiel and Casan Evans, basketball’s ZaKiyah Johnson and Dedan Thomas Jr., gymnastics’ Kailin Chio, softball’s Tori Edwards and Jayden Heavener and volleyball’s Jurnee Robinson.

“College sport is woven into Nike’s DNA, and we’ve always believed its future should be shaped in lockstep with athletes,” Nike’s Ann Miller said. “Renewing our partnership with LSU and welcoming 10 new NIL athletes is about more than gear. It’s about collaboration, creativity and meaningful impact, giving athletes a platform to influence product, innovation, storytelling and culture.”

LSU deputy athletic director Zach Greenwell looks forward to the future with Nike.

“As we head into 2026, leading in NIL doesn’t just mean money,” he said. “Excelling in today’s competitive NIL space also means offering the best access to and execution of true third-party deals. LSU provides elite earning potential to our student-athletes, but our greatest edge is the volume of special opportunities available to them when they put on the purple and gold.”