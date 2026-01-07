LSU And Lane Kiffin Land Top 10 Portal WR Eugene “Tre” Wilson III Of Florida

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU just landed its ninth transfer portal commitment from Florida redshirt sophomore wide receiver transfer Eugene “Tre” Wilson of Florida.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from a Top-10 wide receiver in the Transfer Portal: Eugene “Tre” Wilson.



The Florida Gators transfer checks in as the No. 9 WR in the portal and a Top-50 overall player.



Wilson logged 107 receptions for 1,043 yards + 10 TDs at Florida. pic.twitter.com/aii8v6qODX — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 7, 2026

After a multiple-day visit to Baton Rouge, Wilson is choosing to play for new LSU coach Lane Kiffin.

Wilson attended the LSU men’s basketball game against South Carolina Tuesday night with Kiffin, linebacker Whit Weeks and redshirt sophomore transfer quarterback target Sam Leavitt of Arizona State.

Here's all the video I captured from today's #LSU Basketball game.



Lane Kiffin sitting with ASU transfer Sam Leavitt and, I believe, Florida WR transfer Eugene Wilson III along with Whit Weeks.



Time will tell if the Tigers are able to land both Leavitt and Wilson. pic.twitter.com/UwBYKb4Yiw — John Eads WAFB-TV (@JohnEadsWAFB) January 7, 2026

Wilson (5-foot-10, 194 pounds) is rated as the No. 46 overall player and the No. 9 wide receiver in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com.

In his three years at Florida (2023-2025), Wilson caught 107 passes for 1,043 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Gators.

The Tampa, Florida, native, becomes the fourth receiver to the Tigers’ 2026 portal class.

Coming out of Gaither High in Tampa, Wilson was a four-star prospect and was rated as the No. 16 wide receiver in the country and No. 27 player in the state of Florida according to 247sports.com.

Wilson joins No. 32 wide receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii, No. 77 running back Raycine Guillory of Utah, No. 34 tight end Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh, No. 24 wide receiver Tre’ Brown III of Old Dominion, No. 2 safety Ty Benefield of Boise State, No. 7 defensive lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson, unranked running back Rod Gainey of Charlotte and No. 21 wide receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State.