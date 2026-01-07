LSU And Lane Kiffin Land Top 10 Portal WR Eugene “Tre” Wilson III Of Florida

January 7, 2026 Andre Champagne LSU Football News 0
Eugene "Tre" Wilson, Florida redshirt sophomore receiver
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver transfer Eugene "Tre" Wilson III of Florida becomes LSU's ninth addition in the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal portal class. (Florida photo).

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU just landed its ninth transfer portal commitment from Florida redshirt sophomore wide receiver transfer Eugene “Tre” Wilson of Florida.

After a multiple-day visit to Baton Rouge, Wilson is choosing to play for new LSU coach Lane Kiffin.

Wilson attended the LSU men’s basketball game against South Carolina Tuesday night with Kiffin, linebacker Whit Weeks and redshirt sophomore transfer quarterback target Sam Leavitt of Arizona State.

Wilson (5-foot-10, 194 pounds) is rated as the No. 46 overall player and the No. 9 wide receiver in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com.

In his three years at Florida (2023-2025), Wilson caught 107 passes for 1,043 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Gators.

The Tampa, Florida, native, becomes the fourth receiver to the Tigers’ 2026 portal class.

Coming out of Gaither High in Tampa, Wilson was a four-star prospect and was rated as the No. 16 wide receiver in the country and No. 27 player in the state of Florida according to 247sports.com.

Wilson joins No. 32 wide receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii, No. 77 running back Raycine Guillory of Utah, No. 34 tight end Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh, No. 24 wide receiver Tre’ Brown III of Old Dominion, No. 2 safety Ty Benefield of Boise State, No. 7 defensive lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson, unranked running back Rod Gainey of Charlotte and No. 21 wide receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State.

