LSU And Dedan Thomas Jr. Fall At Florida, 79-61, As Tigers Drop To 1-5 In SEC

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU’s Dedan Thomas Jr. returned to action for the first time since the non-conference season at No. 16 Florida on Tuesday night.

But he doesn’t play forward or center. He’s a point guard, and the Gators dominated the Tigers inside with 50 rebounds to 30, including 24-7 on the offensive glass, and scored 21 second chance points to 10 by LSU in a 79-61 victory in Gainesville.

This Just In … LSU point guard expected to play at Florida tonight. “I anticipate him being able to play some minutes,” LSU coach Matt McMahon to Tiger Rag.https://t.co/XHXASIqjvd — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 20, 2026

Thomas played for the first time after missing all five of LSU’s Southeastern Conference games with a lower leg injury. But he was 1 of 8 from the field for two points in 17 minutes with three assists and did not draw a foul for the Tigers (13-6, 1-5 SEC).

LSU center Mike Nwoko scored 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting, but he managed just six rebounds and suffered three turnovers. Meanwhile, Florida center Reuben Chinyela grabbed 21 rebounds in 23 minutes and scored 15 points for the defending national champion Gators (14-5, 5-1 SEC). Forward Alex Condon added 10 points and four rebounds with three assists.

“They just mauled us on the glass,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “The rebounding was the story of the game. I don’t know if anyone’s ever gotten a rebound a minute, but that’s what Chinyela did. Their defensive physicality really bothered us. We struggled to score inside.”

The Tigers were never in the game after the early going and trailed 38-26 at halftime.

Forward Marquel Sutton had seven rebounds for the Tigers, but scored only 10 points on 4 of 14 shooting, including 0 for 6 from three-point range. Guard Max Mackinnon added 10 points.

LSU next plays at No. 20 Arkansas (13-5, 3-2), which played Vanderbilt Tuesday night, on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Thomas did come out of the game healthy.

“He feels good,” McMahon said. “Just frustrated that he didn’t make some of those floaters in the lane he usually makes. Definitely a tough way for him to come back at Florida. But it was important for him to get back out there.”