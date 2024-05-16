LSU and Brian Kelly add transfer Jay’viar Suggs to strengthen Tigers’ defensive tackle position

LSU added Jay’viar Suggs, a transfer from Grand Valley State, as a defensive tackle to strengthen its defensive interior. ​

Suggs chose LSU over Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and he has two years of eligibility remaining. ​

Suggs played in 22 games over the past two seasons at Grand Valley State, recording a combined 42 tackles, 14 ½ tackles for loss, eight sacks, and four hurries. ​

LSU’s head coach, Brian Kelly, has a connection to Suggs through his coaching career at Grand Valley State, where he won two Division II national championships. ​

LSU targeted other transfer defensive tackles, including Damonic Williams from TCU and Simeon Barrow from Michigan State, but they chose other schools primarily because they received more NIL money than Kelly indicated he was willing to offer.

LSU prioritized adding transfer defensive tackles because the Tigers experienced departures at the position. ​ Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo declared for the NFL draft, leaving the position without depth and proven starters. ​ To address this gap, LSU went through spring practice with only five scholarship defensive tackles, one of whom was a converted offensive lineman. ​ Kelly emphasized in the spring that LSU needed to actively search the transfer options in the portal to bolster their defensive interior and ensure they had enough depth and talent at the position in order to compete for an SEC Championship.