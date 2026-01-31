LSU Among More Than A Dozen Programs Under Minor Review By College Sports Commission, And It’s Not LSU Football

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

A small number of LSU athletes in a sport or sports other than football are under review for minor, non-reported Name, Image & Likeness payments by the newly formed College Sports Commission after a mass public records request to many athletic programs around the country by The Athletic.

The CSC, which was just formed last year to oversee NIL deals and revenue sharing, informed LSU and more than a dozen other programs in recent days that some of their athlete’s NIL payments were under review for improper recording of NIL agreements.

CSC lead investigator Katie B. Medearis said in an email to LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry on Jan. 15 that LSU athletes “failed to report one or more third-party Name, Image & Likeness deals” and requested to speak to Ausberry or a member of LSU’s compliance staff, according to The Athletic.

This is the first activity by the CSC with regard to governing NIL deals after it was organized by the major athletic conferences to govern revenue sharing and NIL. That was in reaction to the House of Representatives settlement concerning back damages for athletes in the past who did not receive NIL money.

“The CSC has reached out to several schools to inform them of investigations into unreported NIL deals, a CSC release said. “We will not comment further at this time.”

Ausberry had no comment to Tiger Rag.

“We have been in regular communication with the CSC since the organization’s formation,” LSU athletic department spokesperson Zach Greenwell said in a statement to Tiger Rag and other media Friday night. “We appreciate their ongoing collaboration and guidance. We anticipate this specific inquiry will be resolved shortly.”