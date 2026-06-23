LSU, Alabama Not Tampering With North Carolina Reliever Caden Glauber, According To A Report About A Report

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

A reporter who writes for CollegeBaseballCentral.net refuted rumors that LSU and Alabama were “tampering” with North Carolina freshman sensation reliever Caden Glauber.

“Per multiple sources, LSU and Alabama have been tampering with UNC baseball freshman phenom Caden Glauber,” a tweet said on Sunday after Glauber threw five innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and two walks for a 6-2 win over Oklahoma. That evened the College World Series, best-of-three national championship series at one game apiece.

Glauber improved to 12-0 with the win and finished the season with a 2.05 ERA and five saves with 114 strikeouts in 92 innings through 30 appearances and three starts. He threw only three wild pitches all season.

In the first 29 games Glauber pitched in this season through Sunday’s CWS game, the Tar Heels were 29-0.

Glauber, who is from Catawba Ridge High and Fort Mill, South Carolina, pitched to two batters in relief in the championship game on Monday, allowing a hit and a walk as Oklahoma won the national title with a 9-3 win – the first North Carolina loss in which Glauber pitched.

This is not true. Don’t give this guy the impressions pic.twitter.com/f8P2Pt0gqB — Jake McKeever (@CBCJakeMck) June 21, 2026

“The tampering talk rumor stems from a fan account run by UNC guys and really doesn’t have any truth to it,” reporter Jake McKeever of CollegeBaseballCentral.net told Tiger Rag on Tuesday.

“It’s not accurate,” LSU coach Jay Johnson told Tiger Rag Tuesday night.

Glauber has until July 1 to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal if he does want to transfer to another program.

But he is not expected to enter the portal, which illustrates the most ridiculous part of the rumor. North Carolina is not some struggling NIL-collective program and likely plans to pay Glauber what it will need to in order to keep him.