LSU-Alabama game postponed, no new game date given

The SEC announced this afternoon that Saturday’s LSU at Alabama game has been postponed because of COVID-19 outbreak.

“Based on the number of student-athletes unavailable due to positive tests, contact tracing, and non-COVID injuries, we will not have the minimum number of scholarship players necessary to play on Saturday,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “We are disappointed there will be no football in Tiger Stadium this weekend, but we will always prioritize the health and wellness of our student-athletes. We will continue to follow the league’s protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play.”

Because LSU has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include December 19 as a playing date, which is the day of the SEC championship game.

It means that one of LSU’s remaining games (at Arkansas, at Texas A&M, Ole Miss) besides the already-postponed LSU at Florida game re-scheduled to Dec. 12 could be moved to Dec. 19 provided that opponent doesn’t have a shot at winning a division title and advancing to the league’s championship game.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”