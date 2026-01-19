LSU Adds Two Defensive Backs To 2026 Recruiting Class Over Weekend

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin was not only busy with his transfer portal class this weekend, but he was also putting in work on the high school recruiting trail.

Kiffin and Co. added a signee and a commitment from two defensive backs over the weekend.

The Tigers signed three-star cornerback Emari Peterson out of Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Jan. 18. Peterson (6-0, 185 pounds) is rated as the No. 128 cornerback in the country and as the No. 153 player in the state of Florida in the Class of 2026 according to 247sports.com. Peterson attended Evans High School.

Peterson was previously committed to West Virginia, but flipped his commitment on Sunday after signing with the Tigers at 1:18 p.m.

Callin' Baton Rouge



CB Emari Peterson is officially a Tiger pic.twitter.com/c4bG29NNiP — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 18, 2026

LSU’s second commitment of the weekend came from three-star safety Jackson Williams out of Marrero, Louisiana. Williams (6-2, 170 pounds) is rated as the No. 155 safety in the country and as the No. 49 player in the state of Louisiana in the Class of 2026 according to 247sports.com. In his four years at Archbishop Shaw High School, Williams was a three-time state champion.

Williams took an official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend and committed to the Tigers on Sunday. He signed with Washington State on Dec. 3, but was later released from his National Letter of Intent.

LSU currently holds the No. 11 recruiting class in the country according to 247sports.com.