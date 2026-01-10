LSU Adds Seventh Wide Receiver From Portal In Tyree Holloway From West Florida

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU landed its seventh wide receiver commitment from the Transfer Portal on Saturday with Tyree Holloway of Division II West Florida.

Holloway (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) is No. 129 at his position and No. 727 overall in the portal by 247sports.com. He visited LSU on Wednesday and Thursday. Holloway had 34 receptions for 661 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games in the 2025 season as a junior.

Injured for most of the 2024 season at West Florida, he caught four passes for 32 yards. In 2023 at Roanoke-Chowan Community College in Ahoskie, North Carolina, Holloway had 22 catches for 476 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. He was unranked out of Northside High in Jacksonville, North Carolina, in 2023.

Holloway becomes transfer addition No. 21 for the Tigers’ 2026 portal class.

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS AND/OR SIGNEES (21)

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 9 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 10 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 14 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 22 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 25 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 34 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 35 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 79 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 129 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 174 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

Unranked Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

Unranked Offensive Tackle Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

Unranked Defensive Lineman Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

Unranked Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas