LSU Adds Seventh Wide Receiver From Portal In Tyree Holloway From West Florida

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter
LSU landed its seventh wide receiver commitment from the Transfer Portal on Saturday with Tyree Holloway of Division II West Florida.
Holloway (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) is No. 129 at his position and No. 727 overall in the portal by 247sports.com. He visited LSU on Wednesday and Thursday. Holloway had 34 receptions for 661 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games in the 2025 season as a junior.
Injured for most of the 2024 season at West Florida, he caught four passes for 32 yards. In 2023 at Roanoke-Chowan Community College in Ahoskie, North Carolina, Holloway had 22 catches for 476 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. He was unranked out of Northside High in Jacksonville, North Carolina, in 2023.
Holloway becomes transfer addition No. 21 for the Tigers’ 2026 portal class.
LSU TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS AND/OR SIGNEES (21)
No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State
No. 9 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson
No. 10 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida
No. 11 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn
No. 14 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee
No. 22 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State
No. 25 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion
No. 34 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh
No. 35 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii
No. 79 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah
No. 129 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida
No. 174 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese
Unranked Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee
Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern
Unranked Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois
Unranked Offensive Tackle Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central
Unranked Defensive Lineman Jaylen Brown of South Carolina
Unranked Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte
Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida
Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida
Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas
