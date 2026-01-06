LSU Adds Eighth Total Portal Transfer from No. 3 WR Jayce Brown of Kansas State

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin had his best day of 2026 yet on Tuesday and it’s still not over yet. The Tigers’ picked up their fourth commitment of the day from Kansas State junior transfer wide receiver Jayce Brown.

Brown heavily considered Ole Miss after a visit to Oxford this past weekend, but Kiffin and Co. ended up securing his pledge.

Brown (6-0, 179 pounds) was rated as the No. 21 wide receiver and No. 81 overall player in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com.

BREAKING: Kansas State standout transfer WR Jayce Brown has Committed to LSU, he tells @On3Sports



He totaled 115 receptions for 2,133 total yards and 14 TDs in his time with the Wildcats



Brown is the No. 3 WR in the On3 Portal Rankingshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/JpQKvozyph — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

The Fort Walton Beach, Florida, native, caught 41 passes for 712 yards for five touchdowns this season. Brown’s 17.37 yards per reception ranked No. 28 in the entire country among FBS receivers this season. This season, Brown also rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

In his three year tenure with the Wildcats (2023-2025), Brown caught 115 passes for 1,972 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In high school, Brown was a three-star and was rated as the No. 195 receiver in the country in the Class of 2023 according to 247sports.com. He attended Choctawhatchee High School.

Brown is the eighth total commitment thus far in LSU’s 2026 transfer portal class. He joins unranked running back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte, No. 6 DL Stephiylan Green of Clemson, No. 2 safety Ty Benefield of Boise State, No. 23 wide receiver Tre’ Brown III of Old Dominion, No. 34 tight end Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh, No. 75 running back Raycine Guillory of Utah and No. 31 wide receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii.