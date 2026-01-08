LSU Adds Second Defensive Lineman Transfer Of The Day In Jaylen Brown Of South Carolina

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

After adding No. 11 defensive lineman sophomore transfer Malik Blocton of Auburn to the 2026 portal class early on Thursday, LSU has picked up its second defensive lineman transfer of the day in redshirt freshman Jaylen Brown of South Carolina.

Brown (6-5, 265 pounds) is unranked in the 247sports.com transfer portal rankings, but was ranked as the No. 7 edge rusher last year when he transferred from Missouri to South Carolina.

BREAKING: South Carolina transfer EDGE Jaylen Brown has Committed to LSU, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’5 270 EDGE will have 3 years of eligibility left



“Nothing but God”https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/QIHflyTuLN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 8, 2026

In spring practice last year with the Gamecocks, Brown suffered a season-ending right knee injury which required surgery, and he did not play in 2025. Brown was coached by new LSU defensive line coach Sterling Lucas at South Carolina.

Brown took played in 39 snaps as a true freshman at Missouri in 2024, making two tackles. He was a four-star prospect out of James Clemens High in Madison, Alabama, as the No. 129 prospect in the country, No. 22 defensive lineman and No. 9 player in the state.

He is LSU’s 14th addition to new LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s 2026 portal class.

Previous commitments and/or signees were No. 35 wide receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii, No. 79 running back Raycine Guillory of Utah, No. 34 tight end Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh, No. 25 wide receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion, No. 2 safety Ty Benefield of Boise State, No. 9 defensive lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson, unranked running back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte, No. 22 wide receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State, No. 10 wide receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida, unranked punter Hayden Craig of Florida, unranked long snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida, unranked kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas and No. 11 defensive lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn.