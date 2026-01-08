LSU Adds Portal Addition No. 12 With Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU football capped off a productive Wednesday by adding freshman kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Starzyk (5-10, 172 pounds) made 14 of 18 field goals for the Razorbacks in the 2025 season with a long of 53 yards. He made all 47 extra points he attempted and was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshmen team.

A three-star prospect out of The Woodlands High in The Woodlands, Texas, Starzyk was the No. 10 kicker in the country for the Class of 2025 by 247Sports.com. He is the 12th player LSU coach Lane Kiffin has added from the portal.

Starzyk joins No. 35 wide receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii, No. 79 running back Raycine Guillory of Utah, No. 34 tight end Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh, No. 25 wide receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion, No. 2 safety Ty Benefield of Boise State, No. 9 defensive lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson, unranked running back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte, No. 22 wide receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State, No. 10 wide receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson of Florida and unranked punter Hayden Craig of Florid and unranked long snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida.