LSU Adds No. 75 QB Landen Clark From Elon And Unranked DE Achilles Woods Of South Alabama

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU coach Lane Kiffin is still hunting for a projected starting quarterback, possibly Sam Leavitt of Arizona State – the No. 1 ranked player in the Transfer Portal who remained uncommitted Sunday night – or uncommitted No. 6 quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC.

Leavitt visited LSU early last week while Kiffin was hoping to possibly get Washington quarterback Demond Demond Williams Jr., but Williams decided to stay at Washington.

Then Leavitt ventured off to visits at Tennessee and then Miami over the weekend. Kiffin chased Leavitt to Tennessee before Leavitt took off for his Miami visit, but Kiffin did not get a commitment. Then Kiffin moved on to Longstreet, possibly just in case he doesn’t get Leavitt. Longstreet was at LSU on Saturday.

But Kiffin had to at least get one quarterback in the house with the portal window ending on Friday, other than for players on teams in the playoff finals. And Kiffin gained a commitment Sunday from projected backup Landen Clark, a redshirt freshman from FCS Elon University of the Coastal Athletic Association.

Clark (6-0, 186 pounds) is the No. 75-ranked quarterback in the portal and the No. 975 prospect overall by 247sports.com as a transfer. He completed 155 of 277 passes for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns with eight interceptions in 2025 for Elon, which is located in Elon, North Carolina. He also rushed for 614 net yards and 11 touchdowns on 189 carries for the Phoenix, which finished 6-6 on the season and seventh in the CAA at 4-4 behind Rhode Island, Villanova, Monmouth, New Hampshire, William & Mary and Maine.

A three-star prospect, he was not ranked coming out of Radford High in Radford, Virginia. He played in four games as a true freshman in 2024 and was red-shirted.

Lane Kiffin’s dad Monte Kiffin replaced Bo Rein after the 1979 season at North Carolina State when Rein became LSU’s coach. Weeks later on this date – Jan. 10 – in 1980, Bo Rein died in a plane crash.https://t.co/vdnb2bzpov — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 11, 2026

LSU also gained a commitment on Sunday from unranked portal edge Achilles Woods (6-3, 289), a redshirt freshman from South Alabama, which finished 4-8 overall and 3-6 in the Sun Belt in 2025. Woods played in 12 games as a reserve, making 11 tackles with a sack and a quarterback hurry.

A three-star prospect out of Austin High in Decatur, Alabama, Woods was ranked as the No. 103 edge in the nation and No. 60 prospect in Alabama in 2024. He played in one game as a true freshman in 2024.

The Tigers have 23 players either committed or signed for its 2026 portal class:

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS AND/OR SIGNEES (23)

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 9 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 10 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 14 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 22 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 25 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 34 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 35 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 75 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 79 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 129 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 174 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

Unranked Edge Achilles Woods of South Alabama

Unranked Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

Unranked Offensive Tackle Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

Unranked Defensive Lineman Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

Unranked Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas