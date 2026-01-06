LSU Adds Fifth Transfer In No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU has added its fifth commitment via the NCAA Transfer Portal in Boise State junior safety transfer Ty Benefield.

Benefield (6-2, 205 pounds) is rated as the No. 2 safety and the No. 33 overall player in the transfer portal, according to 247sports.com.

In 2025, Benefield had 105 total tackles (69 solo), forced one fumble, recovered one fumble, broke up three passes and intercepted two passes for the Broncos.

In his three-year career with Boise State, Benefield recorded 233 total tackles (161 solo), 11 pass breakups, three sacks, two forced fumbles and five interceptions.

Benefield, an Altadena, California, native, attended Crean Lutheran High School. He was rated as the No. 83 athlete and the No. 107 player in the state of California coming out of high school. He is the highest rated player of the Tigers’ 2026 transfer portal class thus far.

Benefield joins No. 23 wide receiver Tre’ Brown III of Old Dominion, No. 34 tight end Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh, No. 75 running back Raycine Guillory of Utah and No. 31 wide receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii. Harris was at No. 40 on Monday, but has moved up in an apparent very fluid ratings system by 247sports.com.

LSU returns most of its starting defensive backs in freshman cornerback DJ Pickett, sophomore cornerback PJ Woodland, sophomore safety Dashawn Spears and junior safety Tamarcus Cooley.

Benefield could play for LSU at the Star position – a combination safety/linebacker spot in defensive coordinator Baker’s scheme that was manned by junior linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., who has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.