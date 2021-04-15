LSU adds commitment from nation’s No. 1 tight end in Class 2022 with close connection to Tigers’ quarterback Max Johnson

April 15, 2021 William Weathers Uncategorized 0
Jake Johnson. the nation's No. 1 tight end in the Class of 2022 and younger brother of LSU sophomore quarterback Max Johnson, committed Thursday to the Tigers. Photo courtesy Rivals.com

The last time LSU sophomore quarterback Max Johnson got the opportunity to throw passes to his younger brother Jake, a tight end, it was in the 2019 Georgia Class 3A state championship game when Oconee City High finished as the state runner-up.

That duo connected on 60 pass completions that season for 787 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Three years later the brothers will be united when Jake – the nation’s top-rated tight end in the Class of 2022 – committed Thursday to the Tigers.

“I am really pumped about it and I know LSU is the right spot for me,” Johnson told 247Sports.com. “I believe the offense really fits me the best, and I think I can have great success for LSU. Playing with my brother will be a fun experience, but I really think it’s going to benefit me in that offense. I would be prioritized as a tight end.”

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Johnson, a four-star prospect, joins LSU’s third-ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports. The Tigers have a total of 12 commitments and first from a tight end, a position where they program is currently lacking depth.

Johnson is the nation’s No. 78 overall prospect and the seventh-rated player in his home state. He also received offers from Alabama, Clemson, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Florida State, Texas and Virginia Tech.

Oconee City went 13-2 in the final season Max and Jake teamed together. They were 12-1 this past season and made another appearance in the Class 3A state title game where they were the runners-up again.

Johnson caught 37 passes for 387 yards and 14 touchdowns for Oconee City, earning Georgia Region 8-3A Offensive Player of the Year.

“I think it’s a really big advantage having them as quarterbacks, and not just throwing the ball to me all the time but understanding football and running routes and teaching me where I need to be at certain times and in different situations,” Johnson said. “I’ve grown a lot because of that.”

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*