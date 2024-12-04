LSU Adds 2 Top Tailbacks – No. 1 Harlem Berry And No. 8 JT Lindsey; Signees Up To 13

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Brian Kelly was more than halfway through signing his Class of 2025 at of 10 a.m. Wednesday with the addition of the No. 1 running back in the nation and the No. 8 back with each from Louisiana.

LSU OFF TO GOOD START ON NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

No. 1 back Harlem Berry (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) from St. Martin’s High in Metairie has signed. He is The No. 36 overall prospect in the country and No. 1 in Louisiana.

Then No. 8 running back JT Lindsey (5-11, 185) of Alexandria Senior High in Alexandria followed in Berry’s footsteps, bringing LSU’s total number of official signees to 13.

Kelly hopes to sign 24.

Here are LSU’s 13 signees so far in order of their signing:

-No. 2 LB Charles Ross, 6-1, 195, Northshore High, Houston, Texas.

-No. 65 OT Carius Curne, 6-4, 301, Marion, Arkansas.

-No. 11 LB Jaiden Braker, 6-3, 212, South Gwinnett High, Snellville, Georgia.

-No. 15 CB Jacob Bradford, 5-11, 190, Catholic High, Baton Rouge.

-No. 21 Edge Damien Shanklin, 6-4, 230, Warren Central High, Indianapolis.

-No. 41 LB Zach Weeks, 6-2, 215, Oconee County High, Watkinsville, Georgia.

-No. 38 DL Brandon Brown, 6-2, 286, Eau Gallie High, Melbourne, Florida.

-No. 24 TE John David LaFleur, 6-6, 220, Sulphur High, Sulphur.

-No. 95 DL Dilan Battle, 6-2, 315, Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas.

-No. 50 OT Brett Bordelon, 6-4, 260, Newman High, New Orleans.

-No. 87 DL Walter Mathis, 6-3, 285, Calvary High, Savannah, Georgia.

-No. 1 RB Harlem Berry, 5-11, 175, St. Martin’s High, Metairie.

-No. 8 RB JT Lindsey, 5-11, 185, Alexandria Senior High, Alexandria.

The remaining 11 commitments LSU hopes to sign today or in the coming days are:

-No. 4 CB DJ Pickett, 6-4, 178, Zephyrhills High, Zephyrhills, Florida.*

-No. 7 WR Derek Meadows, 6-5, 200, Bishop Gorman High, Las Vegas, Nevada.*

-No. 18 CB Aidan Anding, 5-11, 165, Rusthon High, Ruston.

-No. 21 G-C Tyler Miller, 6-5, 315, Laurel High, Laurel, Mississippi.*

-No. 25 WR TaRon Francis, 6-2, 200, Edna Karr High, New Orleans.

-No. 28 LB Keylan Moses, 6-2, 210, University High, Baton Rouge.

-No. 28 TE Mike Tyler, 6-3, 225, Hammond High, Columbia, South Carolina.*

-No. 37 S CJ Jimcoilly, 6-3, 205, Lipscomb Academy, Nashville, Tennessee.

-No. 41 S Jhase Thomas, 6-1, 183, Destrehan High, Destrehan.

-No. 73 WR Phillip Wright, 5-11, 175, Destrehan High, Destrehan.

-No. 77 DT Zion Williams, 6-4, 295, Lufkin High, Lufkin, Texas.

*Possible flips from LSU.