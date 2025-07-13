LSU Ace Kade Anderson Taken As 3rd Pick Of MLB Draft By Seattle

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU pitcher Kade Anderson was not expected to fall past the third pick of the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on Sunday, and that’s exactly what happened.

The Seattle Mariners took college baseball’s ace left-hander who led the nation with 180 strikeouts and was the College World Series MVP for the national champion Tigers with the third pick.

MLB Draft – aka the LSU Job Fair – starts tonight:https://t.co/Rp2zUA51i4 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 13, 2025

The Washington Nationals and interim general manager Mike DeBartolo took shortstop Eli Willits, 17, of Fort Cobb-Broxton High in Broxton, Oklahoma, with the first overall pick after a front office upheaval just a week ago. The Los Angeles Angels then took UC-Santa Barbara junior right-handed pitcher Tyler Bremner with the second pick.

Shortstop Ethan Holliday of Stillwater High in Stillwater, Oklahoma, was projected as the No. 1 overall pick as was Anderson, but Holliday went as the fourth pick to the Colorado Rockies. The St. Louis Cardinals took Tennessee left-hander Liam Doyle with the fifth pick.

Bremner (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) was 5-4 with a 3.49 ERA for UC-Santa Barbara last season with 111 strikeouts and 19 walks in only 77 and a third innings.

Anderson (6-2, 186) was 12-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 180 strikeouts with 35 walks in 119 innings as a sophomore. Because of an early birthday on July 6 when he turned 21, Anderson was eligible for this draft as a sophomore.

In the end, MLB scouts and front offices at Washington and the Los Angeles Angels did not feel Anderson projected as well as, for example, former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes, who had a taller and thicker build at 6-6 and 247 pounds when he was the first pick of the MLB Draft in 2023 by Pittsburgh.

Anderson, a Madisonville native, also had the Tommy John elbow surgery while in high school at St. Paul’s in Covington. Should he have to have that surgery again, which often happens when pitchers have that first surgery as youths, the second tends to be harder from which to recover.

Other LSU players expected to be drafted in the first three rounds Sunday with their MLB.com rankings are junior pitcher Anthony Eyanson at No. 40, redshirt sophomore pitcher Chase Shores at No. 77, junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson at No. 80, junior first baseman Jared Jones at No. 101 and junior outfielder Ethan Frey at No. 119.

Other LSU juniors expected to be drafted in rounds 4 through 20 on Monday (MLB.com live stream, 10:30 a.m.) are pitchers Zac Cowan, Jacob Mayers, Conner Ware and Gavin Guidry, and outfielder Chris Stanfield. Depending on where they are picked and their offers, some of those could remain at LSU. Senior catcher Luis Hernandez is also expected to be drafted.