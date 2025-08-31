LSU Steps On Clemson Paws In “Death Valley Jr.” To Clip 5-Game Losing Streak In Season Openers

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

CLEMSON, S.C. – Put your paws up!

LSU has been talking about beating Clemson to go 1-0 since January. There have been “1-0” and “Beat Clemson” signs and pictures of the Clemson Paw all over the football facility.

Now, the Tigers can keep talking about it … at least until next week’s game.

No. 9 LSU is 1-0 for the first time since 2019 after upsetting No. 4 Clemson, 17-10, in front of 81,500 at Memorial Stadium to break a five-game losing streak in season openers.

And the Tigers beat their highest ranked opponent ever in an opener in the process and the first one in the top five. LSU was 0-for-3 on the road against top five-ranked teams in season openers going back to 1954 with the previous highest ranked opponent No. 15 Arizona State in 2005.

For LSU coach Brian Kelly it meant even more. He won his first season opener at LSU after losing his first three from 2022-24. He also snapped an 0-for-3 spell against top five teams on the road with all three coming as Notre Dame’s coach.

Counting neutral site games, Kelly was 0-8 against top five teams with seven of those as Notre Dame’s coach. His only previous win against a top five team anywhere was over No. 1 Clemson at Notre Dame in 2020.

But the sweetest part for LSU fans was that the 2025 Tigers did not become the first team in school history to lose six straight season openers. LSU had lost five straight openers from 1991-95.

The Tigers took their first lead of this game not until the fourth quarter when quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw a 12-yard touchdown to tight end Trey’Dez Green with 12:18 to play.

Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan and Nussmeir set up the play perfectly by bunching four receivers together to Nussmeier’s right. He looked that way, but threw left to an open Green.

And suddenly the crowd quieted. And LSU’s defense held for the rest of the fourth quarter, stopping a last-minute drive at LSU’s 15-yard line. On 3rd-and-4, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik threw incomplete. Under a heavy rush from LSU star linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., Klubnik threw incomplete again. And it was over. LSU ran out the final seconds for the win.

The Tigers, held to a measly three points in the first half as they trailed 10-3 at the half, finally scored a touchdown with 8:59 to play in the third quarter just when the Tigers seem destined for a school record sixth straight loss in a season opener. Running back Caden Durham scored 2nd-and-goal on a 2-yard run for a 10-10 tie after Damian Ramos’ extra point.

Then the Tigers suddenly captured real momentum for the first time in the game as cornerback Mansoor Delane intercepted Klubnik, but the Tigers could do nothing with it as Damian Ramos missed a 47-yard field goal with 4:32 to go in the third.

LSU had a chance to tie it 10-10 or get within 10-3 before halftime when it drove 62 yards in 12 plays for a first down at the Clemson 20-yard line. But on 3rd-and-2 from 12, Nussmeier threw incomplete.

Kelly decided to go for it instead of kick the field goal with 15 seconds to play in the half. But Nussmeier did not throw into the end zone. Instead, he threw short to wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. for a loss of a yard, then Hilton fumbled.

LSU tied the game 3-3 on a 52-yard field goal with 10:53 to play in the second quarter.

A fumble by LSU tight end Bauer Sharp after a catch set up a 42-yard field goal by Nolan Hauser for a 3-0 lead with 8:57 left in the first quarter. Clemson’s Ricardo Jones returned Sharp’s fumble 24 yards to the LSU 24.

A stubborn and blitzing defense in the second season of coordinator Blake Baker that continually harassed Klubnik expertly kept the Tigers in the game throughout the night.

Nussmeier finished with 28 completions in 38 attempts for 230 yards and one touchdown. Durham rushed 17 times for 74 yards with a touchdown, and wide receiver Aaron Anderson caught six passes for 99 yards.