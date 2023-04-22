Louisiana’s finest: LSU signee Mikaylah Williams of Parkway defends crown as state’s Miss Basketball

By JIMMY WATSON

Shreveport Times

Parkway guard Mikaylah Williams, already showered with accolades from numerous organizations, moved into more rarified air Saturday when she was named the Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance/Miss Basketball winner for 2023 by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for the second straight year.

The 6-foot-1 LSU signee becomes just the fifth Louisiana high school female athlete as a two-time winner of the award in the 28 years of its existence. She joins Kisha James of Pineville (1997-98), Seimone Augustus of Capitol (2001-02), Kalani Brown of Salmen (2014-15) and Cara Ursin of Destrehan (2016-17) as double timers.

“Mikaylah is an incredibly special student-athlete. Her immense talent, combined with her unmatched work ethic sets her apart – making her not only the top player in the state, but in the country,” LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey. “Mikaylah brings a versatile skill set to Baton Rouge. She has a college ready frame with the ability to score the ball at all three levels that will have an instant impact on the court for us.”

Williams, the No. 1 2023 women’s basketball recruit in the country according to at least one recruiting service, led Parkway (25-1) to the LHSAA nonselect Division I state title earning Outstanding Player honors after pouring in 27 points in a dominating 80-57 victory over Ponchatoula.

That put a smile on the face of Mulkey, who recently coached her Tigers to the first NCAA National Championship in school history. She believes the multi-talented Williams will fit in quite nicely with the talent she has returning.

“We are blessed Mikaylah chose to stay home and compete for championships as a Tiger,” Mulkey said. “It’s going to be a special treat for the entire state of Louisiana to watch this homegrown kid represent LSU throughout the remainder of her basketball career.”

Williams averaged 19 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals on a balanced team. The title game win was vindication for Williams and Parkway, which lost in double overtime to Ponchatoula in the 2022 title game.

La. Farm Bureau Insurance/LSWA Miss Basketball winners