Louisiana Senate Panel Advances NIL Agent Registration Bill as State Targets Fraud in Athlete Deal Market

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

BATON ROUGE — A bill requiring state registration for NIL agents representing Louisiana athletes cleared the Senate Commerce Committee Wednesday, gaining support from key legal and athletic stakeholders.

SB 241, authored by Sen. Reggie Dupre (D-Houma), would mandate background checks and fee disclosure for anyone negotiating Name, Image and Likeness deals for student-athletes.

“We’re seeing teenagers with six-figure opportunities being approached by completely unqualified individuals,” Assistant Attorney General Olivia Nuss testified. “Sometimes it’s literally a family friend with no contract experience.”

The legislation addresses growing concerns about predatory practices in Louisiana’s burgeoning NIL marketplace, estimated at over $30 million annually across the state’s universities.

Legendary John Curtis Christian School coach J.T. Curtis, whose program has sent dozens of players to Division I programs, voiced strong support.

“I’ve watched young men lose significant opportunities because someone promised them unrealistic deals,” Curtis told the committee. “These kids deserve qualified representation.”

The bill, which passed unanimously, includes civil remedies for athletes defrauded by unregistered agents. It moves to the full Senate next week.