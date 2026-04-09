Louisiana Senate Panel Advances NIL Agent Registration Bill as State Targets Fraud in Athlete Deal Market

SB 241 would require background checks and fee disclosure for agents representing Louisiana student-athletes, with supporters saying the measure is needed to curb predatory practices and protect young players pursuing Name, Image and Likeness opportunities

April 9, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Extra, Featured, LSU athletics, LSU Football News 0
Death Valley
LSU athletes, particularly football players who play home games at Tiger Stadium, are paid large amounts of money by LSU and its donors via revenue share through public funds that pass through LSU. And some of the details regarding their payments should be available to the public. (Tiger Rag photo by Jonathan Mailhes).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

BATON ROUGE — A bill requiring state registration for NIL agents representing Louisiana athletes cleared the Senate Commerce Committee Wednesday, gaining support from key legal and athletic stakeholders.

SB 241, authored by Sen. Reggie Dupre (D-Houma), would mandate background checks and fee disclosure for anyone negotiating Name, Image and Likeness deals for student-athletes.

“We’re seeing teenagers with six-figure opportunities being approached by completely unqualified individuals,” Assistant Attorney General Olivia Nuss testified. “Sometimes it’s literally a family friend with no contract experience.”

The legislation addresses growing concerns about predatory practices in Louisiana’s burgeoning NIL marketplace, estimated at over $30 million annually across the state’s universities.

Legendary John Curtis Christian School coach J.T. Curtis, whose program has sent dozens of players to Division I programs, voiced strong support.

“I’ve watched young men lose significant opportunities because someone promised them unrealistic deals,” Curtis told the committee. “These kids deserve qualified representation.”

The bill, which passed unanimously, includes civil remedies for athletes defrauded by unregistered agents. It moves to the full Senate next week.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


× 4 = forty
Powered by MathCaptcha