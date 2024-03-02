Louisiana Saturday Night: No. 3 LSU takes on UL tonight in the Astros College Classic

It’ll be a Louisiana Saturday night at the Astros Foundation College Classic as No. 3 LSU takes on UL.

LSU (9-1) is coming off a 6-3 win over No. 15 Texas where starting pitcher Luke Holman stole the show. Holman has now started three game and pitched 18.0 innings with 30 strikeouts. He has allowed just eight hits, two walks and no runs.

UL (5-4) is coming off a hard-fought loss to No. 9 Vanderbilt. The Ragin Cajuns held a 3-0 after the fourth inning and the game was tied at 3-3 headed into the seventh. Vanderbilt was eventually able to pull away with a 7-4 win, but UL showed it can hang with good teams in the loss.

Gameday In Houston



UL-Lafayette

Minute Maid Park

7:00 p.m. CT

LSU leads the all-time series against UL 57-28 and the Tigers have won seven of the last 11 matchups. However, the Cajuns did manage to beat LSU 8-5 last April.

Gage Jump is likely to get the start on the mound tonight for LSU. Jump has made two appearances for LSU so far this season and one start. His first appearance came in the ninth inning of LSU’s season opener against VMI. He struck out two of the three batters he faced and got out of the inning in just 11 pitches.

Jump made his first start in a 10-2 over Northern Illinois. He went 2.1 innings and allowed two hits and no earned runs while recording four strikeouts. He was on a pitch count of around 45 to 50 pitches in that game as eases into the season after having Tommy John surgery.

UL is batting .255 as a team and has 19 doubles, two triples and 10 homers on the season. Trey LaFleur has the highest batting average on the team with a .476. Kyle DeBarge leads the teams in RBI with 10 and home runs with three.

The UL pitching staff has a 3.23 ERA so far this season and a 1.32 WHIP. The group has recorded 101 strikeouts in 78 innings.

LP Langevin leads the way for UL with 18 strikeouts, but he started the game against Vanderbilt and won’t be available to face LSU.

LSU’s game against UL is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m., but the game must start an hour after the previous game ends. If the earlier games run long, LSU’ start time will be pushed back. The game can be streamed at Astros.com.

Tomorrow LSU will take on Texas State at 3 p.m.