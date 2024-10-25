Lonn Phillips Sullivan of LSU Odyssey discusses LSU win against Arkansas and upcoming Texas A&M game

Following a little bit of internal house-cleaning where Jeff Palermo apologizes to Todd Horne for doubting his prowess in predicting last week’s LSU domination of Arkansas, Glenn Guilbeau, Jeff and Todd welcome LSU Odyssey’s Lonn Phillips Sullivan to break down the keys to LSU’s success so far this season and how it can (and should) continue in College Station on Saturday night against the very physical No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies.
